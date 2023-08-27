Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ainos Price Performance
Shares of AIMD stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.
About Ainos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ainos
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.