Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AIMD stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Ainos has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

