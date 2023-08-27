Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rises By 67.7%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.