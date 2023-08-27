Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rises By 67.7%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.