Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

IRT stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

