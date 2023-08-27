Slate Asset Management LP Buys 20,000 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Slate Asset Management LP purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

