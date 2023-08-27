Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Acquires $24,792.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) Director Clare Mcgrory Kelly purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $24,792.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE GLP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

