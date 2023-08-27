Judd Dayton Purchases 5,490 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeVantage alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Judd Dayton acquired 3,788 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $18,030.88.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.4 %

LFVN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.