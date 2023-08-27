Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 40,894 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $42,938.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of ME opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. 23andMe’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 23andMe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

