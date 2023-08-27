Mark Yeomans Sells 640 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$48.07 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3057778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.75.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

