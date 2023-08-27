Douglas Valenti Acquires 2,500 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,847,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,361,953.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

