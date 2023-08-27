BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Sells $37,817.50 in Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $37,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIVI stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BioVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioVie by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 554.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

