Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $33,528.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AC opened at $36.60 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AC. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
