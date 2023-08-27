Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $33,528.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AC opened at $36.60 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AC. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

