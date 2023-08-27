Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rogers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $258.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.