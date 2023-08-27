Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,528.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

