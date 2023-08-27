Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 364 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

