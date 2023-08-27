RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Buys $27,842.10 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on RGCO

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.