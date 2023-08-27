RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Buys $27,842.10 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,534 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGC Resources stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on RGCO
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.