Walter Timothy Winn Sells 3,982 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,982 shares of Southland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $25,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,574,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,954 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $26,531.34.

On Monday, August 21st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $32,216.16.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $6.74 on Friday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLND. DA Davidson cut Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southland during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southland during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southland during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Stories

