Insider Buying: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Purchases A$27,950.00 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Allen bought 5,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.59 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$27,950.00 ($17,916.67).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Featured Articles

