Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,984,000 after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

