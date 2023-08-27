Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

