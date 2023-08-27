Swiss National Bank Sells 110,200 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 186.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,470 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.76 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

