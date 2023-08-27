Swiss National Bank Sells 38,600 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

