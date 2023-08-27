Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Livent worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Livent by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Livent by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

