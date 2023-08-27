Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Sunrun worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 73.5% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sunrun by 246.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 46.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 9.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 299,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock worth $2,048,105. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.