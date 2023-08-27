GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of GATX worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

