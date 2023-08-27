Swiss National Bank Sells 50,300 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Hecla Mining worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.31 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

