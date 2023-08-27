Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $273.37 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

