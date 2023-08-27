Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

