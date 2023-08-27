Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

