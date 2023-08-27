Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hello Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 249,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 84,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

About Hello Group

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.