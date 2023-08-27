Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.