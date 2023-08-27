Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,023,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 415,572 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCIT stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

