Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,250 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of BUD opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

