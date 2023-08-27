Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 942 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.