Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,818 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $82.13 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

