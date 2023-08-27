Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 6,802 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.