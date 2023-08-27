Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

BEKE stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

