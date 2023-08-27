Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

