Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 299.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

