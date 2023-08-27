941 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 51.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ATI by 66.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $1,457,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.