Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 950 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $9,193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 343,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

