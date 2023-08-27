Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

