Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

