1,240 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

