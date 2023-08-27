Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $64,000 Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 118.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in QuantumScape by 117.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 389,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,568 shares of company stock worth $5,075,638 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

