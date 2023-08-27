312 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $323.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

