Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $165.80

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in FirstService by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FirstService by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.