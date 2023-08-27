Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Up 0.3%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.29. 1,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$148.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.14.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

