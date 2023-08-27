Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.80. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.70.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.83.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

