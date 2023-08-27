PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Down 4.9%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBTHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

PointsBet Stock Down 4.9 %

PointsBet Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

