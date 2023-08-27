Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Shares Down 2.2%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 94,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,147,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

